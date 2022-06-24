Tactical Operations Unit officers were in the area when they noticed the vehicle outside a pub on Gravesend Road just before 3 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

When officers approached the vehicle, they discovered two men who claimed to be collecting cooking oil, but investigations revealed that no such arrangement existed.

They were arrested right away on suspicion of theft, and when they searched the vehicle, they discovered several empty drums. Subsequent investigations linked the vehicle to other thefts.

A 39-year-old man and a 36-year-old man from London were both released from custody pending further investigation.