Police arrested a drug dealer who was seen panicking after a sniffer dog entered a pub in Northfleet

When officers stormed into the pub last year while Joseph Ball was eating,
he had cocaine hidden in his underwear. During the evening of November 19,
2022, Ball was inside the London Road premises, unaware of a proactive
police operation targeting drug supply within local bars and pubs.
The constables arrived around 7.30 p.m., accompanied by a passive drugs
dog, and Ball was immediately observed acting suspiciously and alarmed. He
was detained for questioning, and nearly £2,000 in cash was seized from a
trouser pocket, as well as a phone that kept ringing. Three bags of cocaine
were discovered hidden in his underwear.
The 36-year-old was arrested, and his home in Pier Road, Gravesend, was
searched, yielding an additional £12,000 in cash found hidden under a bed.
More drugs were also seized at the location.
Ball was charged with cocaine possession with intent to supply and
possession of criminal property, specifically the seized cash. He pleaded
guilty and was sentenced to three years and four months in prison at
Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.
DC ‘We run these proactive operations on a regular basis as they act as an
effective deterrent to dealers operating within bars, pubs, and clubs,’
said Martin Stevens of North Kent CID. Our highly-trained dogs will alert
officers to those who may be involved in drug distribution, and their
presence will serve as a reminder to criminals that police officers can be
anywhere at any time.
‘The majority of people are out having fun and welcome this type of
enforcement, and having a visible presence also allows us to identify
persistent offenders like Ball and deter other criminality.’