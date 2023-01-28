Police arrested a drug dealer who was seen panicking after a sniffer dog entered a pub in Northfleet

When officers stormed into the pub last year while Joseph Ball was eating,

he had cocaine hidden in his underwear. During the evening of November 19,

2022, Ball was inside the London Road premises, unaware of a proactive

police operation targeting drug supply within local bars and pubs.

The constables arrived around 7.30 p.m., accompanied by a passive drugs

dog, and Ball was immediately observed acting suspiciously and alarmed. He

was detained for questioning, and nearly £2,000 in cash was seized from a

trouser pocket, as well as a phone that kept ringing. Three bags of cocaine

were discovered hidden in his underwear.

The 36-year-old was arrested, and his home in Pier Road, Gravesend, was

searched, yielding an additional £12,000 in cash found hidden under a bed.

More drugs were also seized at the location.

Ball was charged with cocaine possession with intent to supply and

possession of criminal property, specifically the seized cash. He pleaded

guilty and was sentenced to three years and four months in prison at

Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

DC ‘We run these proactive operations on a regular basis as they act as an

effective deterrent to dealers operating within bars, pubs, and clubs,’

said Martin Stevens of North Kent CID. Our highly-trained dogs will alert

officers to those who may be involved in drug distribution, and their

presence will serve as a reminder to criminals that police officers can be

anywhere at any time.

‘The majority of people are out having fun and welcome this type of

enforcement, and having a visible presence also allows us to identify

persistent offenders like Ball and deter other criminality.’