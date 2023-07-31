Police arrested a man after observing a suspected drug deal taking place through a bedroom window

Officers from the Rushcliffe Operation Reacher team attended Addington Court, Radcliffe-on-Trent, at 6.40pm on Sunday (30 July) after receiving information that drug dealing was taking place from the ground floor of a property.

When police searched the address they found bags of suspected cocaine, multiple mobile phones, bundles of cash and other equipment associated with drug dealing, including weighing scales and syringes.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and remains in custody.

Sergeant Brett Price, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The supply of drugs continues to have a devastating impact on our neighbourhoods and brings with it violence, antisocial behaviour and exploitation. This is why we work extremely hard to take drugs off the streets and bring offenders to justice.

“The supply of illegal drugs funds other crimes, including shop theft, which in turn has a negative effect on local businesses.

“I want to encourage anyone who believes criminal activity is taking place in their area or ever notices anything suspicious to please get in touch with us and report it – your information can sometimes be the final piece of evidence or intelligence we need.

“This remains an ongoing investigation but I am pleased we have been able to take drugs off the streets and arrest a suspect.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.