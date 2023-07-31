Weather where you are

Sponsored by

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Police arrested a man after observing a suspected drug deal taking place through a bedroom window

Police arrested a man after observing a suspected drug deal taking place through a bedroom window

by uknip247
Police arrested a man after observing a suspected drug deal taking place through a bedroom window

Officers from the Rushcliffe Operation Reacher team attended Addington Court, Radcliffe-on-Trent, at 6.40pm on Sunday (30 July) after receiving information that drug dealing was taking place from the ground floor of a property.

When police searched the address they found bags of suspected cocaine, multiple mobile phones, bundles of cash and other equipment associated with drug dealing, including weighing scales and syringes.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and remains in custody.

Sergeant Brett Price, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The supply of drugs continues to have a devastating impact on our neighbourhoods and brings with it violence, antisocial behaviour and exploitation. This is why we work extremely hard to take drugs off the streets and bring offenders to justice.

“The supply of illegal drugs funds other crimes, including shop theft, which in turn has a negative effect on local businesses.

“I want to encourage anyone who believes criminal activity is taking place in their area or ever notices anything suspicious to please get in touch with us and report it – your information can sometimes be the final piece of evidence or intelligence we need.

“This remains an ongoing investigation but I am pleased we have been able to take drugs off the streets and arrest a suspect.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are appealing for witnesses following a suspicious incident in Swindon

CCTV Images Released as British Transport Police Investigate Robbery at Acocks Green Railway Station

Downing Street Stands Against Victims of Miscarriages of Justice Paying Back Living Costs

Two dealers from Dartford have been sentenced to a total of nine years after being arrested with more than 1,000 wraps of class A...

Dart Charge Website Faces Issues Following Dartford Crossing Toll System Update

Tragedy Strikes Kryvyi Rig: Russian Missile Attack Claims Lives of Four, Including Child

Appeal for Witnesses: 12-Year-Old Girl Robbed at Knifepoint in Camden

Changes to the Payment System for Dartford Crossing Journeys Implemented Today

A man tried to rip a handbag from the hands of a 75-year-old woman in broad daylight as she was carrying her shopping

Road Rage Shooting Leaves Two Injured on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

The Art of Hospitality: An Exploration of Hotels in Tel Aviv

Two men have been charged following a warrant at large cannabis cultivation in Folkestone

Where to now?

Manage your Privacy Settings
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
Footer

© 2023 uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.