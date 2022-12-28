Police arrested a man following a disturbance at a city centre pub

Officers were called to reports of men arguing inside The Joseph Else in South Parade, Nottingham, shortly before 6pm last night (27 December).

Upon arrival, it was alleged an individual had threatened a group with a knife.

A knife was then discovered on a chair and following CCTV inquiries at the scene, a 31-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a bladed article in a public place.

The suspect was searched and a bag of white powder was discovered. He was subsequently further arrested on suspicion of possessing class-A drugs.

Sergeant Paul Crofts, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thankfully no-one was seriously injured during this isolated incident but we are continuing to work hard to establish exactly what happened.

“Violence will not be tolerated on our streets and we will take robust action against those who choose to carry and use dangerous weapons.

“I’d like to reassure people the force is working hard every single day to target people who carry weapons on our streets and to prevent weapon-enabled crime from happening in the first place.

“Nottinghamshire Police is committed to preventing and reducing knife crime all year round, with two dedicated knife crime teams working hard every day to keep people safe by tackling this issue and an intensive programme of education in schools and intervention work with partners across Nottinghamshire to prevent people engaging in violence.”