Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Police Arrested A Man On Suspicion Of The Murder Of Taxi Driver Mohammed Istakhar, Who Was Stabbed To Death In Solihull Last Week
The 19-year-old suspect was held in the Creswell area of Derbyshire this morning in connection with the killing of Mohammed Istakhar.
The arrest came after we issued a public appeal for help in finding the suspect.
Mr Istakhar was found dead at the junction of Braggs Farm Lane and Lady Lane last Tuesday (29 November).
The suspect is being brought to the West Midlands to be questioned over the murder.
An 18-year-old man has already been charged in connection with the death of father-of-five Mr Istakhar.
Anyone with information should get in touch via Live Chat, or by calling 101, and quote log 515 of 29/11/22.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

