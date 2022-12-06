Police arrested a suspect and seized a large amount of drugs when they raided a home in a rural village

Officers executed a warrant at the property in East Leake where they discovered suspected Class A and Class B drugs, as well as substantial quantities of cash and drugs paraphernalia in upstairs bedrooms.

Two mobile phones were also found in a bedroom and a 25-year-old man who was inside the terraced property at the time was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

Officers are now analysing the mobile phones and carrying out detailed forensic investigations following the raid on 24 November 2022.

Inspector Rob Lawton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This intelligence-led warrant would not have been possible without information received from members of the community and should send out a very clear message.

“The supply of drugs can have an utterly devastating impact on our communities and brings with it violence, antisocial behaviour, and exploitation which is why we work extremely hard to put a stop to criminal activity and keep the public safe.

“This remains an ongoing investigation but I am pleased we have been able to take these suspected drugs off the streets.

“I want to encourage anyone who believes drug activity is taking place in their area or ever notices anything suspicious to please get in touch with us and report it – your information can sometimes be the final piece of evidence we need in an investigation.

“No one should have to tolerate criminal activity in their area which is why we will always do all we can to act on intelligence and keep our communities safe.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.