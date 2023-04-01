Police arrested a suspect and seized two weapons and a large quantity of cash after attending reports of an altercation

Officers recovered a baseball bat and police-style baton after searching a car in Brookfield Gardens, Arnold.

They were called to the scene following reports of three men trying to force another man into a car shortly after 10.20am on Thursday (30 March 2023).

Following inquiries, police arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Inspector Simon Spooner, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Preventing and reducing the harm caused by dangerous weapons is a priority for the force and we will always deal robustly with anyone suspected as being involved in this sort of criminality.

“We are working hard to trace other individuals involved in this incident and we are urging anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information which could assist us with our investigation to please get in touch with us.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could help police with their inquiries is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 206 of 30 March 2023. Alternatively, please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The 27-year-old man was subsequently released on bail as the investigation continues.