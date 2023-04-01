Saturday, April 1, 2023
Saturday, April 1, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police arrested a suspect and seized two weapons and a large quantity of cash after attending reports of an altercation

Police arrested a suspect and seized two weapons and a large quantity of cash after attending reports of an altercation

by uknip247

Officers recovered a baseball bat and police-style baton after searching a car in Brookfield Gardens, Arnold.

They were called to the scene following reports of three men trying to force another man into a car shortly after 10.20am on Thursday (30 March 2023).

Following inquiries, police arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Inspector Simon Spooner, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Preventing and reducing the harm caused by dangerous weapons is a priority for the force and we will always deal robustly with anyone suspected as being involved in this sort of criminality.

“We are working hard to trace other individuals involved in this incident and we are urging anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information which could assist us with our investigation to please get in touch with us.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could help police with their inquiries is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 206 of 30 March 2023. Alternatively, please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The 27-year-old man was subsequently released on bail as the investigation continues.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Port of Dover declares critical incident as high levels of traffic cause delays on P&O Ferries and DFDS Seaways

A man has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 14 years for murdering a woman who mistook his home for a...

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Justin Bello in Neasden

When PC Jakub Lewandowski moved to England six years ago, he didn’t speak a word of English

Changes to reporting material discrepancies to Companies House

Police are appealing for information following a serious collision in Westcliff

Changes to business rates rules for self-catering properties

Companies that pollute our waters could face unlimited penalties

Household Support Fund extended from today to help families in need

‘Hop Around for £2’ this Easter as bus fare cap extended until end of June

New scheme for cheaper Hormone Replacement Therapy launches

Government launches campaign to help businesses drive down energy bills

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More