Police arrested five people as part of an investigation into a number of burglaries and vehicle breaks in Clitheroe and they have now charged four men

Samuel Walmsley, 19, of Cliffe Lane, Great Harwood, is charged with

conspiracy to commit burglary and steal motor vehicles.

Noah Mulligan, 21, of Petre Crescent , Rishton is charged with conspiracy

to commit burglary and steal motor vehicles.

Kevin Docherty, 27, of Beaconsfield , Great Harwood is charged with

conspiracy to commit burglary and steal motor vehicles and disqualified

driving.

Jordan Whittam, 19, of Cross Street, Great Harwood is charged with

conspiracy to commit burglary and steal motor vehicles.

A 21-year-old man from Great Harwood arrested on suspicion of burglary and

possession with intent to supply a Class A drug has been released under

investigation.

Those charged were due to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court this

morning (Friday, November 4th)

Police also appealed for help to identify a ring and following the appeal

the owner has come forward.

Officers say that they are committed to tackling burglary head on, locking

up offenders and keeping victims at the centre #opdefender