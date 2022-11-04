Police arrested five people as part of an investigation into a number of burglaries and vehicle breaks in Clitheroe and they have now charged four men

Samuel Walmsley, 19, of Cliffe Lane, Great Harwood, is charged with
conspiracy to commit burglary and steal motor vehicles.
Noah Mulligan, 21, of Petre Crescent , Rishton is charged with conspiracy
to commit burglary and steal motor vehicles.
Kevin Docherty, 27, of Beaconsfield , Great Harwood is charged with
conspiracy to commit burglary and steal motor vehicles and disqualified
driving.
Jordan Whittam, 19, of Cross Street, Great Harwood is charged with
conspiracy to commit burglary and steal motor vehicles.
A 21-year-old man from Great Harwood arrested on suspicion of burglary and
possession with intent to supply a Class A drug has been released under
investigation.
Those charged were due to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court this
morning (Friday, November 4th)
Police also appealed for help to identify a ring and following the appeal
the owner has come forward.
Officers say that they are committed to tackling burglary head on, locking
up offenders and keeping victims at the centre #opdefender