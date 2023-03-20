Monday, March 20, 2023
Monday, March 20, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police arrested three men after discovering a number of suspected stolen vehicles in a workshop

Police arrested three men after discovering a number of suspected stolen vehicles in a workshop

by uknip247

Officers were called to West Carr Business Park, Retford, at around 11.35pm yesterday (19 March) following reports the site was being used to dismantle cars and vans.

After arriving at the scene, police found a number of vehicle parts and transit vans which were in the process of being stripped down.

Three men, aged 24, 31 and 37, were arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicles. All three remain in custody as investigations continue.

Officers also seized a number of mobile phones and are carrying out checks on the vehicles found at the site.

They will be analysing CCTV footage and carrying out inquiries locally so residents can expect to see a larger than usual police presence in the area.

Sergeant Rachel Dowsett, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers on patrol last night did a great job in locating this suspected ‘chop shop’ where suspected stolen vehicles were being dismantled for their parts.

“We know the impact car theft can have on people, which is why we work with other forces to trace vehicles and disrupt people who look to profit from their illegal actions.

“I would urge anyone who thinks they know where stolen cars are being handled, dismantled or suspect a unit is being used for criminal purposes to get in touch.

“We are still investigating this incident so would ask anyone with any knowledge or information to speak to us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 770 of 19 March 2023, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Five men have been jailed after being found guilty of murdering 17-year-old Bubacar Jabbie Dukureh during a ‘ride-out’ to rival gang territory

A man who subjected a woman to assaults has been sentenced to two years three months in prison at Carlisle Crown Court

A man has been jailed for drugs supply offences after he was stopped-and-searched in Newcastle-under-Lyme last year

Pair jailed for stealing 59 Ford Fiestas across the region

A suspect has been charged with manslaughter after a man was assaulted and died in Strood

A thug who brutally attacked a woman and left her to die half-naked in a field has been jailed for nearly 30 years

Trailblazing devolution deal signed giving West Midlands more control over transport, skills and housing

Witnesses are sought after a pensioner was injured falling from his bike in Hoo as he attempted to avoid a car travelling on the...

Ajax vehicles on course for new delivery times

Clean-up operation begins following Forest Road, Mansfield fire

A pedestrian who died in a road traffic collision has been named

One person has died and another has been injured in a collision in Tower Hamlets

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More