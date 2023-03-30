Police arrested two people after finding a number of weapons including a machete when they raided a property

Officers discovered the weapons in a bedroom at the shared accommodation in St Stephen’s Road, Sneinton, after executing a warrant at around 11am today (29 March).

A 47-year-old woman and a man, aged 51, who were discovered inside the address, have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a prohibited weapon.

Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a proactive intelligence-based warrant and I’m pleased we have been able to arrest two suspects.

“It is always good news when we can take weapons off the streets and destroy them.

“As this latest warrant demonstrates, the force is continuing to work relentlessly to crack down on weapon-enabled crime and to reduce their availability within our communities.

“We treat all reports of weapons possession with the upmost severity and will always do everything in our power to keep people safe and take action against anyone found to be breaking the law.

“I’d like to thank members of the public for continuing to provide us with information which allows us to take proactive action like this.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 210 of 29 March 2023 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”