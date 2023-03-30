Thursday, March 30, 2023
Thursday, March 30, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police arrested two people after finding a number of weapons including a machete when they raided a property

Police arrested two people after finding a number of weapons including a machete when they raided a property

by uknip247

Officers discovered the weapons in a bedroom at the shared accommodation in St Stephen’s Road, Sneinton, after executing a warrant at around 11am today (29 March).

A 47-year-old woman and a man, aged 51, who were discovered inside the address, have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a prohibited weapon.

Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a proactive intelligence-based warrant and I’m pleased we have been able to arrest two suspects.

“It is always good news when we can take weapons off the streets and destroy them.

“As this latest warrant demonstrates, the force is continuing to work relentlessly to crack down on weapon-enabled crime and to reduce their availability within our communities.

“We treat all reports of weapons possession with the upmost severity and will always do everything in our power to keep people safe and take action against anyone found to be breaking the law.

“I’d like to thank members of the public for continuing to provide us with information which allows us to take proactive action like this.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 210 of 29 March 2023 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A police officer may face criminal charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Chris Kaba

Inquiry into London-based evangelical church finds charity spent funds on gym memberships and other personal expenses, including over £95,000 on overseas trips

New onboard announcements to make Britain’s buses accessible for everyone

Transport decarbonisation package to help boost net zero ambitions

Two people were taken to hospital after a house blae that didn’t have any smoke alarms

The University of Strathclyde has launched a new Masters’s course in Sports Data Analytics

Detectives investigating an assault on a woman near Maidstone have released a CCTV image

Appeal after Schoolboy was assaulted by another schoolboy in Tadpole play park

Detectives investigating a Tunbridge Wells burglary tracked down the person responsible and ensured he was jailed

Defence Minister Baroness Goldie reaffirms UK commitment to Malaysia

Officers have charged a second man in connection with the death of Zikel Bobmanuel

A suspect has appeared in court after police discovered a large cannabis grow inside a house during an early morning raid

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More