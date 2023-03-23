Police arrested two women and seized suspected Class A drugs after carrying out a car stop.

Thursday, March 23, 2023
Officers from the Ashfield Operation Reacher team were on patrol in Sutton-in-Ashfield, at around 1.10pm on 21 March, when they spotted two suspects behaving suspiciously in a car.

Checks revealed the vehicle did not have a valid MOT test certificate so officers pulled it over in Ashgate.

The suspects continued to behave suspiciously and a search uncovered suspected drugs hidden inside the vehicle.

Two women, aged 33 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

Police Constable James Brown, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is always good news when we can take suspected drugs out of circulation and destroy them.

“This was a great piece of work by the police team on patrol, with officers using their instincts to carry out a proactive car stop.

“Stops like this are a police power we use on a daily basis to detect criminal activity and help keep communities safe.

“I am pleased we arrested two suspects after this latest stop but our investigation remains ongoing.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 318 of 21 March 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

