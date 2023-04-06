Thursday, April 6, 2023
Thursday, April 6, 2023

Police assisted in the recovery of a Border Force sniffer dog that went missing while on duty near an airport

Rolo, a springer spaniel, vanished from the Bury Lodge Lane area of Stansted around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Essex Police shared a photo of the service dog on Facebook, saying they were assisting Border Force colleagues in their search.

On Wednesday evening, police announced that Rolo had been found safe after a public appeal.

Hundreds of people commented on the post after police in Essex’s Uttlesford district asked for assistance.

More than 6,000 people shared the post as well.

During the search, police stated that they were discussing with Stansted Airport officials whether a drone could be used to help locate the dog.

Following several sightings, police thanked the public for their assistance and announced at 8.15 p.m. on Wednesday that Rolo had been found and was being returned to his owner.

Officers described it as a “very happy outcome.”

