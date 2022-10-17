ADVERTISEMENT

Investigators are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal collision on the M20 motorway.

The collision happened at around 8.20am on Monday 17 October 2022, on the hard shoulder of the coastbound carriageway between junctions 1 and 2.

It is reported that four vehicles were involved in the incident – a grey Infiniti Q30 Sport, a black BMW X5, a black VW Golf and a white Iveco Daily van. Police attended, along with ambulance and fire crews and two women were declared deceased at the scene. Their next of kin have been informed.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are working to establish the full circumstances and are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.

Motorists who were travelling in both directions of the M20 are urged to check for any dashcam footage, which may assist the investigation. Drivers should particularly check footage between 8.15am and 8.20am and can upload dashcam via our online portal: Evidence Request from Kent Police and Essex Police

You can also provide information by contacting Kent Police on 01622 798538 and quoting reference SN/COJ/115/22, or by emailing email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk