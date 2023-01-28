Police called after a stabbing attack at Harrods Louis Vuitton men’s department

Saturday, January 28, 2023
Saturday, January 28, 2023

Police Called After An Attack At Harrods At Louis Vuitton Men's Department
by uknip247

Officers from the Met Police were called to the Word famous Harrods store on Brompton Road on Saturday evening following reports of a stabbing taking place within the men’s department.

Police and paramedics were scrambled to store and cordon off part of the Louis Vuitton following an emergency cal from security.

The patient was taken to the hospital by ambulance after being treated by Paramedics at the scene.

A spokesman for the Met Police said: Police were called at 7.33pm on Saturday, 28 January, to a fight inside the Harrods store in Brompton Road, SW1.

Officers attended and found a man, aged in his 20s, suffering stab/slash injuries. He has been taken to hospital by ambulance. His condition has been assessed as not life-threatening.

Detectives from the Met’s Central West CID are investigating. Cordons are in place at the location.

There has been no arrest at this early stage. Enquiries continue.

Any witnesses who are yet to speak with police are asked to call 101 and quote ref 6691/28jan. To remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers.

