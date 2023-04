Officers from the Met Police TSG and Commissioners Reserve were called following reports of over 150 gathering at an illegal music event that had been put on in Enfield.

Officers attended after the resident reported the event that was taking place at Bush Hill in Enfield on Sunday 23rd April 2023.

Contentment was put on by a large group of officers and those attending were asked to leave the area just after 1.30am.

The Met Police have been approached for more information