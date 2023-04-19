Police called to a collision involving a group of five pedestrians and a Land Rover Defender

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious road traffic collision in Kettering in the early hours of this morning (April 16).

Officers were called to reports of the collision in Montagu Street at about 5.20am.

The collision involved a group of five pedestrians and a Land Rover Defender.

One of the pedestrians sustained serious injuries, while three others sustained minor injuries. All were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Two people believed to be the driver and passenger of the Land Rover have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

Officers investigating what happened would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have seen the Land Rover prior to the collision.

Witnesses or anyone with information, including any dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage, is asked to call police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Incident number: 23000227130