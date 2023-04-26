Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Police called to a group of men fighting with knives in East London

by uknip247
Police were called at 5.41pm on Wednesday, 26 April to reports of a group of people fighting in Blair Street, E14.

Officers attended and it was reported that one of those involved was in possession of a knife. Those involved had left the area before officers had arrived.

No injuries were reported and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5466/26Apr.

