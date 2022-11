Police were called at 2.13am s on Wednesday, 30 November to a group of people fighting in Kinfauns Road, Ilford.

Officers responded with LAS.

One man, aged in his 50s, was found with stab injuries. Another man had sustained facial injuries.

Both were taken to the hospital; neither man’s condition is life-threatening.

There have been no arrests at this time. Enquiries are ongoing.

A crime scene remains in place.