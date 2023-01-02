Monday, January 2, 2023
Police Call To Mass Gang Brawl In Croydon
Police called to mass gang brawl in Croydon

Police were called at 5.30pm on Monday, 2 January, to reports of a group of people fighting in London Road, Croydon.
Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service.

 

A man, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital with a stab wound to his hand. His condition could be life-changing.
Another man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He remains in custody at a south London police station.

 

Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 4602/02Jan. To remain anonymous contact the indepdent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

