Police called to protestors on M25 Gantry in Surrey that has now been closed

Officers are on the scene and currently dealing with one protester who has climbed onto the motorway gantry at junction 6 towards 7 of the M25 this morning (7 November). Traffic is still moving at this moment.

With delays, being reported at about 50 minutes to get through these sections of the M25.

For the safety of everyone involved National Highways has made the decision to shut the road from junctions 6-7 northbound on the M25. Please avoid the area if possible. The protester removal team are on scene and preparing to go up onto the gantry.