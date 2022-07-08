Following the discovery of a cannabis factory, police executed a warrant at two addresses on Pound Road in Aldershot and arrested three people.

Officers searched both properties on the morning of Thursday, July 7, and discovered over 500 cannabis plants in various stages of development.

A 20-year-old Aldershot man was arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled substance of class B. He was released on conditional bail, and investigations are ongoing.

A second 20-year-old Aldershot man was arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled substance of class B. He was released on conditional bail, and investigations are ongoing.

The third man arrested a 23-year-old Aldershot man was arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug of class B as well as an immigration violation. He will face no further consequences for the drug offence.

Police are aware that many people believe it is just a small amount of cannabis, but we want to emphasise that any drug production is associated with hidden harm.

Large-scale operations are frequently run by organised crime gangs, who are likely to engage in extremely violent violence involving weapons such as firearms.

The electrical requirements for growing this many plants are also extremely dangerous, posing a significant fire risk to neighbouring properties and lives.