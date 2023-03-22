Police chalked up two arrests and seized large quantities of drugs during a successful raid on a three-bedroom terraced home

Thursday, March 23, 2023
by uknip247

The proactive operation, involving Gedling’s specialist Operation Reacher Team supported by members of the Arnold Neighbourhood Policing Team, saw officers execute a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at an address suspected to be used for drug dealing in Honeywood Court, Carlton.

Around 50 wraps of suspected crack cocaine and heroin, along with quantities of cannabis, were recovered from the property.

Officers also seized a knife, a cache of phones, scales, deal bags and other related paraphernalia.

A 25-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A and B drugs, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and improper importation of a Class B drug.

Inquiries remain ongoing after the warrant was executed on Tuesday morning (21 March 2023).

Sergeant James Carrington, who leads the Gedling Operation Reacher Team, said: “This was another really good result achieved as part of our continued and focused work to crack down on illegal drug supply in our communities.

“I want to reassure the local community that we are listening to their concerns, we remain committed to tackling this issue which can have a devastating impact on people’s lives, and we will continue to work hard to disrupt criminality and bring offenders to justice.

“We collaborate with partner agencies, such as UK Border Force, to help combat the damaging issue of drug supply in our communities and we will continue to be tenacious with our partnership working to rid our streets of drugs.

“The work doesn’t stop here – we will continue to take action to crack down on illegal drug supply and keep people safe from drug-related crime but I would urge the public to help us by passing on any information about drug dealing in their areas to assist in identifying offenders so we can take them off our streets.”

People can report any suspicions by calling Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or alternatively can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency call 999.

