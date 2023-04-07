Police charge 12 year old with murder

A 12-year-old boy was charged with murder today after a woman was killed by her own car.

Marcia Grant, 60, was killed on Wednesday, April 5, following the tragedy, and the boy is now facing charges.

Wednesday evening

When emergency services arrived shortly after 7 p.m. in the Greenhill area of Sheffield, Yorkshire, the social worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Soon after, police arrested a 12-year-old boy nearby on suspicion of murder.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed today that the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder.

On Saturday, April 8, he will appear in Sheffield Youth Court.

Marcia Grant has been remembered as a “pillar of her community,” according to her family.

“Marcia was a warm, loving, and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, and a pillar of her community,” they said in a statement.

“Her death has already sent shockwaves through everyone who knew her or was lucky enough to be in her orbit.”

“We request privacy at this time while additional investigations are conducted and the Family attempts to come to terms with this enormous loss.”

“Officers responded alongside Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to find a woman in her 60s suffering serious injuries,” a spokesman said.

“Unfortunately, she died at the scene.”

“This will be a deeply distressing time for the families of those involved in this incident,” Det Chief Insp Andrea Bowell said, “and I would ask that their privacy be respected as they seek to understand what has happened.”

The car was seen on the road with a black tarpaulin covering the passenger window in photos taken at the scene.

The scene was cordoned off while forensic officers examined the silver Honda Accord.

Floral tributes were laid nearby to Miss Grant, who was described as having a “beautiful soul.”

“I was drinking my tea when I heard a bang, and then we saw people milling around, and then the ambulances and police showed up,” one shocked neighbour said.