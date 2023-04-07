Friday, April 7, 2023
Friday, April 7, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police charge 12 year old with murder

Police charge 12 year old with murder

by uknip247
Boy, 12, Arrested On Suspicion Of Murder After Woman Hit By Car

A 12-year-old boy was charged with murder today after a woman was killed by her own car.

Marcia Grant, 60, was killed on Wednesday, April 5, following the tragedy, and the boy is now facing charges.
Wednesday evening

When emergency services arrived shortly after 7 p.m. in the Greenhill area of Sheffield, Yorkshire, the social worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Soon after, police arrested a 12-year-old boy nearby on suspicion of murder.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed today that the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder.

On Saturday, April 8, he will appear in Sheffield Youth Court.

Tributes pour in for a woman killed by her own car, while a 12-year-old boy is arrested.

Marcia Grant has been remembered as a “pillar of her community,” according to her family.

“Marcia was a warm, loving, and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, and a pillar of her community,” they said in a statement.

“Her death has already sent shockwaves through everyone who knew her or was lucky enough to be in her orbit.”

“We request privacy at this time while additional investigations are conducted and the Family attempts to come to terms with this enormous loss.”

“Officers responded alongside Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to find a woman in her 60s suffering serious injuries,” a spokesman said.

“Unfortunately, she died at the scene.”

“This will be a deeply distressing time for the families of those involved in this incident,” Det Chief Insp Andrea Bowell said, “and I would ask that their privacy be respected as they seek to understand what has happened.”

The car was seen on the road with a black tarpaulin covering the passenger window in photos taken at the scene.

The scene was cordoned off while forensic officers examined the silver Honda Accord.

Floral tributes were laid nearby to Miss Grant, who was described as having a “beautiful soul.”

“I was drinking my tea when I heard a bang, and then we saw people milling around, and then the ambulances and police showed up,” one shocked neighbour said.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Calls for de-escalation at Jerusalem’s holy sites: Foreign Secretary statement

Rural communities up and down the country are set to benefit from funding to support rural business and create jobs

Police have released images of a person of interest after thousands of pounds worth of items were stolen from a shop

Police, fire and ambulance crews are teaming up to give a live demonstration of what happens in a crash to raise awareness about road...

Two stabbed in Ramsgate bloodbath one airlifted to London hospitial

Woman killed in fatal Becton fire was found by firefighters on the second floor in a flat

Murder investigation continues after a house party blaze kills teen

Blaze rips through commercial building in Preston

A milestone 7,500 hours of specialist intrusive and disruptive surveying work has been completed since July 2022

Police are searching for missing Melinda Skoda who was last seen in Ringmer on Thursday

The man was taken to hospital after a group fighting with knives in Plumstead stabbed him

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a person has died in a fire in a block of flats in east...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More