Officers investigating a sexual assault in a local Southampton park have today (17 March) charged a man in connection with the incident.

The charges come after a 19-year-old woman reported being sexually assaulted in Hoglands Park at around 1.30am on Saturday 11 March.

Arifullah Khan, aged 23, of Lumpy Lane, Southampton has been formally charged with sexual assault.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at court later today (17 March).