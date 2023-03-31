Friday, March 31, 2023
Friday, March 31, 2023

Police charge man with double murder after Cambridge shootings

by uknip247
A man has been charged in connection with two shootings in Cambridgeshire on Wednesday (29 March). 

Stephen Alderton, 66, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of possession of a firearm and is due to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on 1 April.

He was arrested following the shootings of father and son Gary and Joshua Dunmore at properties in The Row, Sutton, and Meridian Close, Bluntisham, respectively.

A 27-year-old man and 33-year-old woman, who were also arrested, have been released with no further action taken. 

