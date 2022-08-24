Liam O’Prey, of no fixed abode, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court today after being arrested in connection with Rico’s death outside a Goose Green bar in the early hours of Sunday morning.

O’Prey will also be charged with a section 18 assault on a 17-year-old boy who was critically injured and received life-saving treatment at the scene following the alleged incident.

The family of the teen victim has expressed gratitude to all those who assisted in providing first aid that night, including first responders, in order for him to continue his recovery in hospital, where he remains stable despite significant life-changing injuries.

A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail pending further investigation.

Detectives should continue to receive information by calling 0161 856 7386 and referencing incident 475 of 21/08/2022.

Photos, videos, and information can also be uploaded to the Major incident public portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP22S47-PO1.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.