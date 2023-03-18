Sunday, March 19, 2023
Police Have Arrested Three Men On Suspicion Of The Murder Of Darren Smith
Police charged three men with the murder of Darren Smith in Shard End earlier this week

by uknip247

Mr Smith was found with head injuries in The Heathway at just before 2.50pm on Wednesday (15 March) and sadly died shortly afterwards.

Following enquiries, three men were detained in Devon and have now been charged with the murder of the 50-year-old.

Lee O’Brien, aged 53, Luke O’Brien, 35, and Lewis O’Brien, 31, all from Birmingham, have been remanded to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court today (18 March).

Enquiries around the circumstances continue and anyone with information is asked to contact us via 101, and quote log 2653 of 15 March.

