Police close Coldharbour Lane in Lambeth and launched investigation following reports of late night gun battle

Armed police from the Met descend on the street after a gunbattle exchange

Met Police officers were scrambled to Coldharbour Lane in Lambeth late on Thursday evening after a copycat shoot-out like that took place at Railton Road that claimed two lives.

Police were called to Coldharbour Lane in Lambeth, at about 10pm on Thursday (November 24th) after reports of a suspected shooting in the area.  Met Police say ‘specialist armed officers attended’ and secured the area, with officers ‘hunting down those involved.

Cordons are in place at the crime scenes tonight,  with a vehicle that was at the centre of the gun battle under police guard.
 No arrests have been made and no one is believed to have been injured
The road is closed in both directions at the junction with Somerleyton Road with local buses severely impacted by the closure these are now diverting and will remain whilst investigation work is carried out.
The Met has been approached for more details and these will be issued later.

