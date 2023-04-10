Police collision investigators are appealing for information after a motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Bolton on Saturday 8 April

Officers were called to Hardy Mill Road at around 4.30pm to reports the rider had fallen from his bike.

The 25-year-old man was treated at the scene and was taken to hospital with head and face injuries that are potentially life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting log 2401 of 08/04/2023.

Information can also be reported online or by using the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk. If you can’t report online, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.