Police Condemn “Stupid and Dangerous” Helicopter Laser Pen Attacks, Two Incidents in 24 Hours

Individuals used laser pens to target National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopters in two separate incidents within 24 hours, posing a significant risk to the pilots, crew, and the general public.

The incidents occurred in Exeter and Dartford, and both suspects were apprehended and face lengthy prison sentences.

The first incident occurred in Exeter, when a person directed a laser pen at an NPAS helicopter for 10 minutes.

The police responded quickly, using the aircraft’s camera and mapping systems to track down and apprehend the offender.

NPAS South West emphasised the dangers of such actions in a tweet, stating that pilots could be temporarily blinded and crash the aircraft over populated areas.

They also emphasised the seriousness of the offence, which can result in up to five years in prison, and called the act “stupid and dangerous.”

The second incident occurred in Dartford, Kent, when a laser pen was used to target another NPAS helicopter.

The crew reported the laser attack around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 26, 2023, and patrols were immediately dispatched to the area.

Terry Miller, 62, of St Johns Road, Dartford, was detained, and a laser pen was seized.

Miller was accused of aiming a laser beam at a helicopter, potentially blinding or distracting the pilot.

He was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Medway Magistrates’ Court on May 3.

Despite their small size, laser pens can cause serious and potentially irreversible damage to a pilot’s eyesight.

When a laser pen is directed at an aircraft, the intense beam of light can travel long distances and enter the cockpit, threatening the pilots’ vision.

When a laser beam directly strikes a pilot’s eyes, the highly concentrated light can cause temporary or even permanent vision impairment.

The most common side effect of laser exposure is a condition known as flash blindness.

When a pilot’s eyes are exposed to an intense light source, they experience a sudden and overwhelming sensation of brightness, which temporarily impairs vision.

This is especially dangerous during critical flight phases like takeoff and landing, when the pilot’s visual acuity is critical for safe aircraft operation.

Glare is another potential side effect of laser exposure that can obstruct a pilot’s field of view and make it difficult to see important flight instruments or visual cues.

Glare can also cause discomfort and disorientation, making it more difficult for the pilot to fly safely.

Laser exposure can cause retinal damage, including burns and scarring, in more severe cases.

This type of injury can have long-term effects on a person’s vision, resulting in permanent vision loss or blind spots in some cases.

The severity of the damage is determined by factors such as laser intensity and wavelength, duration of exposure, and distance between the laser and the pilot’s eyes.