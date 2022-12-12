Police confirm that three boys died after falling into an icy lake in Solihull. Two others are still missing a sixth is critical

Police confirm that three boys died after falling into an icy lake in Solihull.

After the incident at Babbs Mill Park on Sunday afternoon, four children were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The search for up to six children who had fallen into the lake continued overnight, but police warned that it was “no longer a search and rescue operation.”

According to the West Midlands Fire Service, by the time they arrived, police and members of the public were in the water attempting to reach the children.

Witnesses also reported seeing firefighters smashing the ice in the lake and three people receiving medical attention.

Two children were taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital, while the others were taken to Birmingham Heartland Hospital.