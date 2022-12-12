Monday, December 12, 2022
Monday, December 12, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Police Confirm That Three Boys Died After Falling Into An Icy Lake In Solihull. Two Others Are Still Missing A Sixth Is Critial
Home BREAKING Police confirm that three boys died after falling into an icy lake in Solihull. Two others are still missing a sixth is critical

Police confirm that three boys died after falling into an icy lake in Solihull. Two others are still missing a sixth is critical

by @uknip247

Police confirm that three boys died after falling into an icy lake in Solihull.

After the incident at Babbs Mill Park on Sunday afternoon, four children were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The search for up to six children who had fallen into the lake continued overnight, but police warned that it was “no longer a search and rescue operation.”

According to the West Midlands Fire Service, by the time they arrived, police and members of the public were in the water attempting to reach the children.

Witnesses also reported seeing firefighters smashing the ice in the lake and three people receiving medical attention.

Two children were taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital, while the others were taken to Birmingham Heartland Hospital.

RELATED ARTICLES

National Highways declare major incident on the M25 near Hertfordshire as thousand...

Four children have been taken to hospital in a critical condition after...

Before forcing entry, officers arrived and attempted to engage with a man...

Road users in the East and South East regions of England are...

Police have sadly confirmed the death of a man as an Investigation...

UPDATED: Major incident declared at Babbs Mill Lake in the West Midlands...

Emergency crews called to Platform two after person is hit by a...

Detectives investigating a murder in Lambeth have made an arrest, however they...

A grey BMW was travelling along West end High Street heading westbound...

The woman was treated by the London Ambulance Service, who determined that...

Rescuers searching for survivors of an explosion at a Jersey tower block...

Sky Arts embarks on a search across Britain and Ireland for a...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"