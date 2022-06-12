They are believed to have travelled to Scarborough since then and may be accompanied by one or more adults.

Savannah is described as white, slim, with very long brown hair and a fair complexion. She was last seen wearing a school uniform and a fur-trimmed padded coat with a fur hood. She’d be carrying a black rucksack with gold zippers.

Ruth is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, slim, and with dark, shoulder-length hair. She was also wearing a school uniform, dark tights, and a padded jacket when she was last seen.

However, it is possible that the couple has changed into more casual attire.

Officers are increasingly concerned for Savannah and Ruth’s well-being and want to speak with anyone who has seen them or knows where they are now.

If you see them, please call the police on 101; if you see them right away, call the police on 999.

12220100077 is the reference number.