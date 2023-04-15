Saturday, April 15, 2023
Police cordon off Lansdowne Road in Croydon following reports of an attack

by uknip247
Around 7 a.m., on Saturday (April 15th) emergency services were summoned in response to a report of a weapon assault.

A crime scene cordon has been erected in both directions at the junction of St James Road and Lansdowne Road.

Officers have set up cordons, and local buses have been diverted.

The services listed below have been affected: Route 289

The London Ambulance service and the Met Police have both been contacted for a statement.

Lansdowne Road is closed in both directions owing to the incident.

