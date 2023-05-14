Police Defend Actions Following Shooting of Dogs in Controversial Incident

The Metropolitan Police (Met) have faced criticism and scrutiny over the shooting of two dogs in a recent incident. However, a Twitter thread by user FedUpFed seeks to provide an alternative perspective and shed light on the decision-making process that led to the dogs being shot.

The thread, aimed at moderates who are willing to approach the issue with an open mind, outlines a possible sequence of events leading up to the shooting. It begins with a 999 call reporting an altercation between two large, dark-coloured dogs and a smaller dog and its owner. The call provides descriptions of the dogs and the person accompanying them.

According to the thread, the information from the call triggers a response from the control room supervisor and the Firearms Incident Manager (FIM), who authorize the deployment of armed officers. The destruction of dangerous or suffering animals is cited as a specific ground for deploying armed officers.

The full video of the incident shows that officers followed the person with the dogs, attempting to engage with them and giving instructions to stop and surrender the dogs. These instructions were deemed lawful under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991, as the dogs were potentially classified as pitbull terriers and were deemed dangerously out of control.

The individual involved was reportedly disqualified from owning dogs under the Dangerous Dogs Act, further complicating the situation. Despite being given multiple opportunities to peacefully hand over the dogs, the person’s confrontational behaviour escalated, leading to an officer being set upon by one of the dogs.

Considering the circumstances, the officer made the decision to humanely dispatch the attacking dog to prevent harm to themselves or their colleagues. The person then approached the officers in a threatening manner and was subsequently tasered.

During the pursuit, a dog handler attempted to control the second dog, which managed to slip away and run towards its owner. Faced with the potential risk of the dog attacking the officers or their colleagues on the ground, the decision was made to humanely destroy the second dog.

Contrary to third-party reports, the Met Police press release states that both the woman victim and her dog were injured in the incident. The person involved has been charged with offences related to the incident.

FedUpFed concludes the thread by asserting that the police’s actions were lawful and appropriate based on the information and intelligence available at the time. The thread serves as a response to the widespread criticism of the police’s handling of the situation and attempts to provide a balanced perspective on the incident.

The controversy surrounding the shooting of dogs highlights the ongoing debate over police use of force and the difficult decisions officers sometimes face in situations involving public safety and potential harm to both humans and animals.