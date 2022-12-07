Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Police Detain Four On Suspicion Of Going Equipped And Being In Possession Of Offensive Weapons After Daylight Brawl
by @uknip247

Police were called at 3.18pm on Wednesday, 7 December to reports of a group of armed males fighting at Lime Close, Harrow.

Officers attended. The males attempted to flee the scene and officers gave chase.

Four males were detained and arrested on suspicion of going equipped and being in possession of offensive weapons.

They were taken to west London police stations where they remain at this time.

There were no reported injuries.

Two vehicles were seized by officers. Enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed this incident but has not yet spoken with police should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 4444/7DEC.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

