Officers attended a semi-detached house in Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley, following a report of suspicious activity taking place at the property.

Upon entering the house, the Response cops could see cannabis plants in the kitchen sticking out of bin bags.

Two men inside the house were placed under arrest and handcuffed while a full search of the property was carried out.

Officers found 152 cannabis plants in total as well as a third person upstairs, who was also arrested.

They also found dangerously by-passed electrics.

The three men – aged 19, 28 and 31 – were arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and abstracting electricity.

After officers discovered the plants, the Mansfield Operation Reacher team were called in to dismantle the set up after it was discovered at 12.45pm on Thursday (20 October 2022).

Sergeant Chris Holloway, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “By acting quickly on intelligence received, we were able to seize illegal drugs of significant value and detain three suspects.

“It’s great that the community is coming forward to help us tackle issues, in addition to our proactive work to combat crime, and we will continue to treat the information we receive in the strictest confidence.

“I hope this successful warrant shows the public that we are listening to what they are telling us and treating these reports seriously.”

Anyone who has information about drug dealing in their area is urged to please have the confidence to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Young people can also pass on information about crime completely anonymously, using a secure online form, through the youth service Fearless – which is a part of Crimestoppers.