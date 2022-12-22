Thursday, December 22, 2022
Police Discovered A Fire After Responding To A Burglary Report Whereby Cannabis Plants Were Allegedly Stolen
Officers were called to Dalestorth Street, Sutton in Ashfield, at 2.50am this morning (22 December), following a report of suspects running from an address wearing balaclavas and getting into a Vauxhall.

Police in the area located the suspect vehicle and the driver failed to stop. A pursuit took place and the car was abandoned a short time later.

Following a foot chase, a 32-year-old man was arrested after failing to outrun officers. He remains in custody and is being questioned on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, production of a class B drug and possession of a class B drug.

Inquiries to trace a second suspect seen fleeing from the same vehicle are ongoing.

Whilst the pursuit was taking place, a separate team of officers entered the targeted house in Dalestorth Street and found a cannabis grow over several rooms.

As officers got to the top of the stairs they could smell burning and see smoke coming from within a room.

They withdrew from the terraced property and called the fire service. Crews arrived moments later and put out a small fire in one of the bedrooms. An investigation found the blaze was caused by an overturned heat lamp.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “By responding so quickly to this incident, a potentially serious fire was averted – one that could have affected a number of neighbouring properties.

“We have repeatedly warned of the considerable fire risks posed by cannabis grows and that is just one of the reasons why we will never ignore or excuse such activity.

“On this occasion, we believe the property was targeted by burglars seeking to steal cannabis plants.

“Officers did well to quickly trace a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident before safely detaining a suspect.

“However, our inquiries remain at a very early stage and we will leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of all those involved.”

