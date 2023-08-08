Police discovered a large cannabis factory after being alerted to a break-in at a house

Officers were called to Outram Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield, at around 2.30am on Monday (7 August) after a resident reported a group of men were smashing a door in at a nearby property.

When police arrived at the scene they found a smashed window and noticed a strong smell of cannabis.

A search of the property revealed the Class B drug was being grown in multiple rooms across the second floor and into the attic.

No one was found to be inside the address but there was evidence a number of cannabis plants had been taken.

Detective Sergeant Nathan Bingham, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This cannabis grow has attracted further criminality to the area which is something we see again and again.

“They frequently bring with them antisocial behaviour, a rise in shop theft and can become a target for break-ins like this.

“Cannabis grows also pose a danger to other neighbours because of the tampering with electricity supplies which invariably takes place.

“Cultivation of cannabis is sometimes seen as a victimless crime but nothing could be further from the truth.

“Grows of this nature are often linked to violent organised crime gangs from home and abroad – people who can engage in serious violence and even human slavery to protect their profits.

“I urge all local residents to tell us if they suspect this kind of thing to be going on in their neighbourhood. We will investigate and take appropriate action.”

If anyone has any information about this incident contact Nottinghamshire police on 101, quoting incident number 54 of 7 August 2023, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.