Police discovered a man on a road in South Norwood. He was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed

by uknip247
Police Discovered A Man On A Road In South Norwood And Rushed Him To The Hospital

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. on High Street in South Norwood, Croydon, near the intersection with Portland Road.

Police officers were joined at the scene by London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics, and a 36-year-old man was rushed to hospital to be treated for his injuries. His condition was later determined to be “non-life threatening.”

Another 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He is still in police custody.

On Saturday, a police cordon remained around the scene at the intersection of South Norwood High St and Grosvenor Road.

The Metropolitan said: “Police were called to High Street, SE25, around 2am on Saturday, 1 April, after reports of a stabbing.

“Officers and the London Ambulance Service were called, and a 36-year-old man was transported to the hospital. His illness is not life-threatening.

“A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and is still being held by police.”

