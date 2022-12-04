Police don’t believe there is a risk to the wider public, however if seen, people are advised to call 999 immediately

Sunday, December 4, 2022
Officers are appealing for witnesses or information following a stabbing involving one person in Haydon End, Swindon at around 1.30pm this afternoon (4/12).

Witnesses at the scene reported two males dressed in black, with balaclavas possibly wearing Puffa jackets.

They also reportedly had large knives with them and made off on bikes, possibly electric.

Police don’t believe there is a risk to the wider public however anyone that sees them should not approach them but call 999 immediately, giving the location and direction of travel of the suspects.

Two people have been arrested in connection with this incident.

If you have any information that can help with our enquiries, please call us on 999 quoting log number 140 of today’s date (Dec 4).

