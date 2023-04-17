Police drone used to guide in armed Police in Folkestone to make an arrest

0Armed police and ambulances were called to Phoenix Court flats in Clarence Street around 11.00-11.30pm earlier tonight (Thursday).Police Drone Used To Guide In Armed Police In FolkestoneOne man is believed to have been arrested. A Police-operated drone was used during the incident. SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS Fire crews called to Carisbrooke blaze A serving solider been jailed after he was convicted of raping a sleeping woman in Bicester Wateringbury sex offender jailed for Six Years A man in his 30s stalked a teenage girl and even climbed onto the roof of her house in order to peek through her bedroom window Burglar Steals Pink Purse in Lymington Burglary Children rescued from a cave by firefighters A former Metropolitan Police sergeant has been convicted of stealing from the dead Kent Police has welcomed a record number of new recruits to commence their training Car rolls leaving driver trapped This was an exceptionally violent and unprovoked attack. The victim has been left needing surgery after four man attack in Borough Green Kurt Zouma, a West Ham United defender, was sentenced to 180 hours of community service after pleading guilty to kicking and slapping his cat A man has sadly died following a road traffic collision in Newton today 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmailRELATED ARTICLES The family of Derrick Kinyua who died after being stabbed in Luton have said he was ‘dearly cherished’ in their tribute to him Man with four guns arrested after Armed standoff with Police in Surbiton A man was stabbed in broad daylight in West London, and the perpetrator is being hunted by Police Just stop oil halt World snooker competition Detectives investigating a murder in Lambeth have named the victim and described a man they wish to trace Police seized suspected cocaine and a large amount of cannabis when they raided a house Ten fire engines have been called to tackle a large blaze at All Star Salon in Croydon A man has been jailed for stabbing a man outside a pub in south London after detectives used CCTV and phone data to identify... Police woke up and arrested a suspected cannabis dealer while carrying out a warrant Police are urging people to be vigilant of their vehicles following the theft of two keyless cars New trees to benefit community, wildlife and environment in the Lower Otter A vintage motorcycle enthusiast has thanked Kent Police and other partners for reuniting him with his stolen bike after 27 years