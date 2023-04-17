Police drone used to guide in armed Police in Folkestone to make an arrest

Monday, April 17, 2023
Monday, April 17, 2023

by uknip247
Armed police and ambulances were called to Phoenix Court flats in Clarence Street around 11.00-11.30pm earlier tonight (Thursday).

One man is believed to have been arrested. A Police-operated drone was used during the incident.

