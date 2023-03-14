Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Police Federation Demands Fair Pay for Officers

The Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) has advocated for a 17% pay increase for police officers. The call comes in the wake of a recent study by the non-partisan think tank Social Market Foundation (SMF) that revealed a staggering drop in police pay since 2000.

According to independent research, between 2000 and 2022, real police pay fell nearly 20% behind inflation. As a result, police officers are an outlier among protective service workers, public sector workers, and all workers.

While these groups’ pay has increased in real terms by 1%, 14%, and 5%, respectively, police pay has been steadily declining.

According to the SMF report, starting salaries for police constables have lagged far behind overall earnings in the economy. According to the report, the restrictions on police officers’ right to strike may be related to the decline in police pay.

This puts them at a distinct disadvantage in comparison to all other workers, including those in emergency services.

If current real-term trends continue, police pay is expected to fall another 4% in real terms by 2027. This is in stark contrast to rising pay in the private and public sectors over the same time period.

The “P-factor” is mentioned in the report as a component of police pay that reflects the unique obligations and responsibilities that police officers face in comparison to other comparable roles.

This includes the unique risk of physical and psychological harm, as well as the restrictions placed on their private lives.

The report did not include the P-factor payment, which should have been provided in addition to the study’s findings. The absence of the P-factor payment suggests that the actual figure of police pay degradation is much higher.

According to a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Federation, if the 17% pay increase is not forthcoming, police officers must be asked if they want the right to strike.

“After years of attacks on our pay and conditions, police officers deserve a 17% pay increase,” said the spokesperson. If this is not granted, our coworkers must be asked if they want the right to strike.”

Following a 1919 agreement, police officers in England and Wales are not legally permitted to strike. The agreement was based on the assumption that police officers would be “cared for” by the government and thus would not be allowed to strike.

However, this has been a source of contention for some time. The Police Federation has been advocating for the right to strike for police officers, claiming that it would provide them with the same rights as other workers.

The government, on the other hand, has been hesitant to grant this right, citing public safety and law and order concerns.

