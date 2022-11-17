Police find a body in search for celebrity angler and scriptwriter Nick Fisher

Nick Fisher, aged 63, was last seen in Hooke during the afternoon of Tuesday 15 November 2022.

Following extensive enquires and searches by officers, assisted by Dorset Search and Rescue (DorSAR), the body of a man was sadly located in Dorchester during the morning of Thursday 17 November 2022.

While formal identification has not yet taken place, the body is believed to be that of Nick Fisher and his family has been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious and HM Coroner has been notified.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Nick at this extremely difficult time.