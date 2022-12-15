Police find suspected drugs wrapped inside baby grow after car search

Thursday, December 15, 2022
Two people were arrested after police stopped a car and found thousands of pounds worth of suspected drugs wrapped inside a piece of baby’s clothing.Officers made the discovery when they pulled over the vehicle on the A38, close to Junction 28 of the M1, at around 6.40pm yesterday (Tuesday 13 December 2022).Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Road Crime Team noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from inside the car.They carried out a search of the vehicle and found suspected heroin and cocaine concealed within a baby grow, or sleepsuit, in the boot.A 48-year-old woman and a man, aged 24, were both arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.Officers also found a ‘crack pipe’ and an empty bag of cannabis when they searched the man.Detective Inspector Simon Harrison, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an excellent piece of police work by the officers on patrol yesterday evening which has allowed us to recover large quantities of suspected Class A drugs.“I am pleased these two suspects have been arrested and our investigation continues.“As a force we continue to work hard every day to catch drug dealers, place them before the courts and seize and destroy the drugs they try to peddle to vulnerable people in our communities.”

