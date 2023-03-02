Police find the body of the baby in the Wooded area as Brighton pair are kept for further 36 hours

Police officers searching a wooded area close to where Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were arrested, have discovered the remains of a baby.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

A crime scene is in place and work at the location is expected to continue for some time.

This is an outcome that myself and the many officers who have been part of the search, had hoped would not happen.

I recognise the impact this news will have on the many people who have been following this story closely, and can assure them that we will do everything we possibly can to establish what has happened.

Constance Martin and Mark Gordon remain in custody after an application for the extension of their detention for a further 36 hours was sought from Brighton Magistrates’ Court.

It is imperative now that media and members of the public refrain from speculation and comments online that could be prejudicial to potential court proceedings.

No further information about the discovery will be shared at this time.

Anyone who has information that could support the investigation should call the incident room on 0208 345 3854. We thank the media, public and our policing colleagues in Sussex for their continued support.