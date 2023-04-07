Police, fire and ambulance crews are teaming up to give a live demonstration of what happens in a crash to raise awareness about road safety

Old Market Square in Nottingham will be closed off tomorrow (Saturday, 8 April) for the demonstration, which will start at approximately 2pm.

The emergency teams will be showing what happens when they are called to a crash, how they help those involved and they will be cutting up and dismantling a vehicle as part of the event.

Among the organisations taking part are Nottinghamshire Police, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, East Midlands Ambulance Service and Nottingham City Council.

Sergeant Shakeel Rasul, of the Nottingham City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The aim of the event is to highlight the dangers of drink/drug driving and show the vital work carried out by our emergency services.

“There will be a trapped person in the car so the police and fire and rescue service are going to turn up and help them.

“Community First Responders from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) will also be in attendance to perform CPR and provide medical care to the casualty.

“EMAS will also have dummies available so the public can have a go at performing CPR and there’ll be a police gazebo with lots of merchandise, a QR code questionnaire and sobriety tests.

“This is also a first for such an event to be given permission by the council and the event shows the hard work all the partners have undertaken to make this happen.”

The event is part of Nottinghamshire Police’s Deadly Mix campaign, which was launched last year after data showed 263 people were injured or killed in a drink-related road traffic collision in Nottinghamshire between 2018 and 2020.

Over 2,000 posters and 5,000 beermats educating road users on the consequences of drink-driving were distributed to pubs all over Nottinghamshire as part of the campaign, with similar messaging running on the back of Nottingham City Transport buses as part of an advertising campaign.

An event was also held in Nottingham’s Trinity Square, where emergency teams engaged with the public and highlighted the dangers of getting behind the wheel when under the influence of drink or drugs.