Police forced their way into a suspicious property as part of ongoing efforts to disrupt the supply of illegal controlled drugs

The Broxtowe Operation Reacher team, supported by neighbourhood policing team colleagues, executed a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at an address in Manor Road, Eastwood.

A man and two women inside were searched while colleagues also carried out thorough searches of rooms.

The proactive operation resulted in hundreds of pounds in cash being seized along with mobile phones and a quantity of cannabis.

No arrests were made, with further inquiries now being carried out on the back of the raid which was carried out on Tuesday (13 December 2022).

Sergeant Andy Foulds, of the Broxtowe Operation Reacher Team, said: “We remain determined to all we can to disrupt drug supply and criminal activity which blights our communities and has such a harmful impact on vulnerable people.

“We know drug supply is often linked to serious organised crime and is also a way of funding other criminal activity. This includes the exploitation of vulnerable members of our society who we have a duty to protect.

“I’d like to reassure the local community that we will continue to do all we can to disrupt this sort of criminality, keep people safe and remove harmful drugs from our streets.

“As this latest activity shows, we will use all powers at our disposal to pursue anyone suspected as being involved in drug crime and do everything we can to bring them to justice.”

Anyone who is aware of drug-related activity where they live is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be given anonymously.