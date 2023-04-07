Friday, April 7, 2023
Friday, April 7, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police formally launch murder probe after Elephant and Castle death linking fall from height

Police formally launch murder probe after Elephant and Castle death linking fall from height

by uknip247
Police Launch Murder Investigation After Woman Dies After Attack In Elephant And Castle

A murder investigation is underway following the death of a woman in Southwark and the subsequent death of a man in EC4.

Police were called at 3.56pm on Thursday, 6 April to a block of flats on Elephant Road, SE17 following reports of a disturbance at the location.

Police and the London Ambulance Service Attended. A 27-year-old woman was found with serious injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

A crime scene is in place.

Superintendent Rachael Walmsley of the Met’s Central South Command said: “My officers will be patrolling in the area as our Specialist Crime colleagues go about their enquiries – if you have concerns please don’t hesitate to approach them.

“My thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic incident.”

At 20:43hrs that same day, police were called to reports of a man fallen from height at New Change, EC4.

Police, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance [HEMS] attended.

Despite the efforts of members of the public and medics, the man, aged 31, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The next of kin have been notified.

Both parties were known to each other.

Detective Inspector Mike Nolan of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “We know that local people will be shocked by this incident, and while we are at the very early stages of our investigation, I would like to reassure the community that we don’t believe that any other persons are outstanding in connection with this tragic sequence of events.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who has information relating to this investigation who has not yet spoken with police, and I thank local residents for their patience and cooperation as my team go about their enquiries.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 4548/6APR.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

S rapper Coolio, famous for his hit song ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’, died last year due to an accidental overdose of fentanyl, as stated by the...

Robbery investigation launched after man is stabbed in the leg

Two men, aged 18 and 27, have been arrested and charged in connection with drug offences after a warrant was executed at two addresses

The firm of accountants, Johnston Carmichael, which has audited the finances of the Scottish National Party (SNP) for over a decade, has resigned

Two British nationals, both sisters, have been killed in a shooting incident in the West Bank

Tributes have been paid to Aodhan Gillen, a 22-year-old footballer who was killed

Paul Cattermole of S Club 7 has died ‘unexpectedly’ at the age of 46

Cordons remain in place after suspect device reported

The foolish owner gambled and had his vehicle written off

The police in Northern Ireland have issued a warning about the potential for public disorder linked to dissident Republicans over the Easter period

Filming has started on the hit BBC drama Shetland with further castings announced

The situation between China and Taiwan remains tense, as China has deployed warships and aircraft near Taiwan for a second day and imposed sanctions...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More