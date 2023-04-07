Police formally launch murder probe after Elephant and Castle death linking fall from height

A murder investigation is underway following the death of a woman in Southwark and the subsequent death of a man in EC4.

Police were called at 3.56pm on Thursday, 6 April to a block of flats on Elephant Road, SE17 following reports of a disturbance at the location.

Police and the London Ambulance Service Attended. A 27-year-old woman was found with serious injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

A crime scene is in place.

Superintendent Rachael Walmsley of the Met’s Central South Command said: “My officers will be patrolling in the area as our Specialist Crime colleagues go about their enquiries – if you have concerns please don’t hesitate to approach them.

“My thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic incident.”

At 20:43hrs that same day, police were called to reports of a man fallen from height at New Change, EC4.

Police, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance [HEMS] attended.

Despite the efforts of members of the public and medics, the man, aged 31, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The next of kin have been notified.

Both parties were known to each other.

Detective Inspector Mike Nolan of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “We know that local people will be shocked by this incident, and while we are at the very early stages of our investigation, I would like to reassure the community that we don’t believe that any other persons are outstanding in connection with this tragic sequence of events.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who has information relating to this investigation who has not yet spoken with police, and I thank local residents for their patience and cooperation as my team go about their enquiries.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 4548/6APR.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.