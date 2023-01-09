Police found a bag containing three knives after stopping a car that was being driven suspiciously

Officers spotted the vehicle in Derby Road, Hucknall, at around 1pm on Sunday (8 January 2023) before they pulled it over in Watnall Road.

A suspect who fled the scene was pursued on foot by officers and detained nearby.

A search of the area then uncovered three knives.

Joseph Goodwin, aged 30, of no fixed abode, was charged with three counts of possession of a knife in a public place and one count of threatening behaviour.

He is expected to appear at Nottinghamshire Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 9 January 2023).

Inspector Paul Grant, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great piece of instinctive police work by the officers on patrol yesterday who also showed great determination in pursuing a suspect.

“It is always a great result when we are able to take dangerous and potentially lethal knives off the street. Educating people about the dangers of knife crime remains a priority across the force.

“I am pleased we have charged this suspect and placed him before the courts.

“This type of incident demonstrates both the bravery of our officers and the high level of investigation carried out by our prisoner handling team.”