Police Found A Large Stash Of Suspected Stolen Goods When They Arrested A Man For A Serious Assault
Officers were called to an address in Netherfield, Nottingham, at around 11.25pm on Monday (19 December 2022) following reports a woman had been attacked and her phone stolen.

When they arrived at the scene, officers stopped a 56-year-old man who was leaving the address with a bag.

Police carried out searches of the address, another home in Netherfield and a van.

In the vehicle, they discovered a large number of bin bags full of items which are believed to have been stolen from shops.

The 56-year-old suspect has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and theft of a mobile phone.

Sergeant Mark Hore, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We respond quickly to all reports of violence and officers rapidly arrested a suspect when they were called to the scene of this incident.

“It was then a really good piece of police work to carry out detailed searches of two addresses and a vehicle belonging to the suspect.

“A large quantity of items which we believe to have been stolen were recovered and our investigation will continue into the incident.”

